LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Loudon County, like much of East Tennessee, experienced rain, flooding and snow all within a few days. The Highway Department was able to quickly care for the roads in the county before conditions were too bad.

With wet conditions that lead into freezing ones, water often doesn't have time to evaporate. This makes it difficult for crews to keep roads safe.

Assistant Loudon County Road Superintendent Billy Pickel said the snow was a change of pace for crews.

"The last couple for days we've been dealing with rain and high water and not necessarily focused on a snow removal operation," Pickel said.

When the freeze hit, the usual problem areas in the county were at the top of the department's list.

"We have those roads that have the bridges, that have the shady spots, marked and we go to those first," Pickel said.

Bridges, like the one connecting Hwy. 11 and downtown Loudon were pre-treated by TDOT. That's because things like bridges, overpasses and interstate on ramps tend to ice first.

The crews were able to have everything under control in a few hours, considering this is the first big snow event of 2020.

"We've been able to see you know, what's working, what's not," Pickel said. "This was the first round, hopefully the last."

Any time when it's colder outside, it's a safe bet not to assume roads are automatically safe. Take extra caution when travelling, especially on bridges and overpasses.

RELATED: Dramatic rescue: Hamblen, Cocke Co. first responders save driver in floodwaters

RELATED: #SnoWBIR: East Tennesseans share their snowy photos