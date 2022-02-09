List: Road closures in Loudon County during Sgt. Chris Jenkins memorial service

Some roads in Loudon County will be temporarily closed so the community can pay their respects to fallen Loudon County Sergeant Chris Jenkins.

The following roads will be affected starting around 1:00 p.m. and throughout the duration of services.

Highway 72 / Highway 11

Steekee Rd / Highway 72

Highland Avenue

Highway 11 at Browder School Road

Sugarlimb Road from Loudon Ridge Road to Highway 11

Members of the public who want to pay their respects and show support during the procession are asked to stay on the sidewalks of Highway 11 in downtown Loudon.

Family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers attending the memorial service at Loudon High School will have designated parking areas. Volunteers will be directing traffic and parking.