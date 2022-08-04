TWRA: Search continues for missing fisherman in Watts Bar Lake

According to a press release, the storm that came through the area on Wednesday evening may have contributed to the incident.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — A search is underway at Watts Bar Lake for a missing fisherman after an overturned boat was reported near Loudon on Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

TWRA said that search and rescue crews from Loudon County are continuing the search after a capsized aluminum boat was found in Watts Bar Lake just upstream of the Highway 11 bridge.

The overturned boat was reported just before 9 p.m. although it is unclear when and exactly where the angler possibly went overboard, TWRA said.

