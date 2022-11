The student in question is in custody and there appear to be no additional threats, according to the Lenoir City Sheriff's Office.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — The Lenoir City Police Department is responding to an active shooter threat at Lenoir City High School Thursday morning, according to an email from the Lenoir City Sheriff's Office.

A student acted on social media threatening an active shooter situation, LCSO said.

The student in question is in custody and there appear to be no additional threats, according to LCSO