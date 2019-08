LOUDON, Tenn. — Lenoir City Police K9, Dagger, lost his battle to cancer Saturday morning, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

LCSO K9 Corporal Chris Jenkins says Dagger was "one of the best" and "a remote control dog who didn't need a leash."

Loudon County Deputies and Lenoir City Police Officers gathered Saturday morning to say their final goodbye to their fellow officer and friend.

Dagger served the citizens of Lenoir City and Loudon County for eight years.

He was nine years old.