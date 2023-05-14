LGBTQ+ activists to ask Sevier Co. Commission to recognize June as Pride Month for second time

The group first asked the commission to recognize Pride Month in April. No action was taken on their proposed proclamation.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — For the second time, a group of Sevier County LGBTQ+ activists will ask the Sevier County Commission to pass a proposed proclamation formally recognizing June as Pride Month on Monday.

They first approached the commission in April with the proposed proclamation. It was not put on the agenda and no action was made on it. It would acknowledge the historical significance of Pride Month and honor people who fought for equality dating back to 1969. Originally, several people spoke before the commission supporting it.

"The advocates say they are not backing down. After the April meeting, the proclamation was submitted again, along with over 1,100 petition signatures supporting the adoption of the proclamation. The group hopes the county will finally acknowledge their request and put it on the meeting agenda to be put to a proper vote," said a release from the group.

In 1969, the Stonewall Uprising began after nine policemen entered the Stonewall Inn in New York City. Homosexuality was effectively illegal at that time, according to historians, and police arrested employees of the Stonewall Inn on charges of selling alcohol without a license. They also arrested anyone who was not wearing clothes that police deemed appropriate for their gender, following a New York criminal statute that allowed them to be arrested.

When police tried to arrest members of the LGBTQ+ community on June 28, 1969, they did not retreat. Some began to throw bottles and debris at police officers while members of the LGBTQ+ community were beaten inside the bar, and police called for reinforcements, according to historians.

One woman who was arrested and hit over the head by a police officer with a club started yelling at the crowd, "Do something," according to Baruch College. On the night of June 28, 1969, members of the LGBTQ+ community clashed with police and sparked six days of demonstrations and conflicts.

Now, Stonewall Inn is a national monument.

"The LGBTQ+ residents of the county say they feel frustrated and disrespected that the commission refused to acknowledge them. After the historically homophobic remarks spoken at past meetings, activists say the proclamation would be very healing and help to build trust in the community again," the release said.

Pride Month is celebrated in June to mark the demonstrations that started on June 28, 1969, and to celebrate the legalization of gay marriage through the Obergefell v. Hodges Supreme Court decision. The proclamation would "proclaim and annually recognize June as LGBTQ Pride Month in Sevier County to honor the valiant efforts to obtain, secure, and promote true equality and inclusivity in this great nation."