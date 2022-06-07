Oak Ridge lifeguards save 5-year-old girl who almost drowned at municipal pool

After roughly three rounds of CPR, the girl began to expel water and breathe on her own.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Lifeguards saved the life of a 5-year-old girl who almost drowned at Oak Ridge Outdoor Municipal Pool on Saturday, according to a press release.

Oak Ridge officials said the girl was recovered from the pool after having been in the water for an unknown amount of time.

The girl was unconscious and not breathing when staff began CPR, officials said. After roughly three rounds of CPR, the girl began to expel water and breathe on her own.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department arrived on the scene and found the girl was alert and breathing. While ORFD staff monitored the girl, she continued to vomit water but was alert enough to tell staff her name, the press release stated.

EMS took the girl and her mother to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for evaluation.