CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — LIFESTAR crews flew two people to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Tazewell on U.S. Highway 25 East.

The crash happened near the intersection of Fairview Road in front of Lester Signs.

The Tazewell Police Department said no one died in the crash, but two LIFESTAR helicopters were called in to airlift two people to UT Medical Center for treatment.

"Hopefully all involved recover well," TPD said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.