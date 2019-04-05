No one is hurt after lightning struck a house in Farragut due to intense weather on Saturday afternoon.

At 1:04 p.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported house fire at 516 Saddle Ridge Dr in Farragut.

Callers told authorities heard lightning and saw smoke coming from the roof afterward.

When crews arrived they found the roof on fire and a large hole in the roof. There were no signs of fire inside the house just in the attic and roof areas but smoke inside.

No one was at home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported.