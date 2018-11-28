Harrogate — You can hear those sleigh bells ringing all the way to Harrogate.

Lincoln Memorial University students and staff are kicking off the holiday season on campus starting on Thursday with three events. The university will host: a Christmas Festival, the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and a concert by the Knoxville Symphony Chamber Orchestra.

It's the first time all activities will be centered in or around the Tex Turner Arena in Harrogate.

LMU Women of Service is sponsoring the Christmas festival, which will have holiday shopping inside the arena from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. All vendor booth fees will benefit LMU's Women of Service, an on-campus organization.

The tree lighting ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the arena. The program will include Christmas carols, a reading of the Christmas story and the annual countdown to the lighting of LMU's holiday lights.

The community concert begins at 7 p.m. inside the Tex Turner Arena. Over the last 15 years, LMU and KSO have partnered for 15 years to bring the annual Christmas concert to the Tri-State community. Admission to the concert is free with a donation to the Mission of Hope Christmas campaign.

For more information on the events, click here.

© 2018 WBIR