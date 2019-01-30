In parts of East Tennessee that saw snow on Tuesday, drivers are still dealing with icy back roads. Everyone is dealing with a blast of arctic air that's dropping temperatures into the teens and wind chills even lower.

It's likely a combination of both that's prompted school officials in some counties to delay the start of classes on Thursday.

Among the school systems starting school two hours late are Sevier County, Bell, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Lee, McCreary, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Oneida, Rogersville, Scott, and Sweetwater City schools.

Kentucky schools in Harlan, Laurel, McCreary and Whitley counties are closed Thursday. You can see the full list here.

Hamblen County also delayed classes on Wednesday, and Superintendent Jeff Perry told 10News that temperatures in the teens helped make his decision.

"Warm up just a little bit, and for students to be out waiting for the bus in the daylight as opposed to the dark," said Perry.

Perry and other school officials want parents to know the often difficult decision to close or delay school is always made for the safety of the students.