KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville will celebrate the season with a new after-hours holiday event.

Winter Nights will take place Thursday, Dec. 12 through Sunday, Dec. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. each evening. The zoo will string up thousands of lights throughout the zoo's East Tennessee Plaza and Boyd Family Asian Trek.

The event also features some Christmas cheer. Guests can write a letter to the North Pole and pose for photos with Santa Claus in the zoo's Christmas-tree-filled Santa's Village.

Santa isn't the only special guest -- event organizers say Disney characters Elsa and Anna will greet fans.

RELATED: Holiday Festival of Lights at the Cove begins today, runs all December long

Tickets are $10 for ages 4 and up, and children under 3 get free admission. Zoo Knoxville annual passholders' tickets and Circle of Friends members' tickets are $8 each for ages 4 and up. Parking is free.

The zoo said tickets are available online and at the zoo's ticket window at the event.

RELATED: Holiday events in East TN: Annual Holiday Festival of Lights at the Cove Monday

RELATED: Fantasy of Trees raises more than $400,000