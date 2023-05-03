Liquor stores generate $2.3 million in sales in a previously dry county

McCreary County voted to change from "dry" to "wet" in 2019. Since then, liquor stores have opened and the county has brought in more than $120,000 in extra revenue.

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — Liquor stores in McCreary County, KY, bring in enough money to pay the salaries for a fifth of the employees at their sheriff's office, according to the county's Judge Executive.

In 2019, voters changed McCreary County from "dry" to "wet," allowing alcohol sales in the county. In 2022, the county Judge Executive said vendors made more than $2.3 million in sales.

The county brought in $121,172 in revenue, enough to pay for the salaries of a fifth of the sheriff's office, and for new cars and a new county ABC Director. Judge Executive Jimmie Greene said the county has restrictions on liquor sales. McCreary County does not allow bars, or sales on Sundays.

"Sunday is the day that people worship," Judge Greene said. "We thought that would appease the rest."

In 2019, Judge Greene told 10News he worried adding alcohol sales to McCreary County would increase crime, though he said he hasn't seen that happen more than three years later.

"The former Sheriff and I, we had talked about it," Judge Greene said. "He said he couldn't see any noticeable uptick in crime."

Greene noted the largest problem in McCreary County is drugs.

Several counties in East Tennessee are still dry. In Meigs County, alcohol sales are forbidden. Sevier, Anderson and Roane Counties are considered "partially dry," because alcohol sales are not allowed in all cities.

Under Tennessee law, cities can hold elections to decide whether alcohol sales should be legal or not.