Family of Lisa Edwards retains prominent civil rights attorney

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The family of Lisa Edwards, who died after she became unresponsive in the back of a Knoxville Police Department cruiser and died the next day, has retained an attorney known for representing families in high-profile cases across the U.S.

Devon M. Jacob has helped represent families in cases involving people like George Floyd, Pamela Turner, EJ Bradford, Hunter Brittain and Christian Hall. In 2022, he was added to the Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list. His practice focuses on law enforcement, corrections and prosecutorial misconduct.

"While Ms. Edwards was in the custody of the police department and hospital, they had a duty to protect her life," he said in a release. "Instead, the hospital kicked her out and police officers used their police power to tease and taunt her while deliberately denying her access to necessary emergency medical care. This caused her medical condition to rapidly decline and led to a medical emergency that resulted in her death."