Because of continuing flooding issues in some parts of Knox County, the district will close eight schools on Thursday.

All other Knox County Schools will be open one hour late.

Those that will remain closed on Thursday are:

A.L Lotts Elementary

Blue Grass Elementary

Cedar Bluff Elementary

Cedar Bluff Middle

Cedar Bluff Pre-K

Northshore Elementary

Pond Gap Elementary

West Valley Middle

