Because of continuing flooding issues in some parts of Knox County, the district will close eight schools on Thursday.
All other Knox County Schools will be open one hour late.
Those that will remain closed on Thursday are:
- A.L Lotts Elementary
- Blue Grass Elementary
- Cedar Bluff Elementary
- Cedar Bluff Middle
- Cedar Bluff Pre-K
- Northshore Elementary
- Pond Gap Elementary
- West Valley Middle
