This is the first year co-directors Cade and Corbin Cox have put the event on without their father and late founder of the zoo, James Cox.

CLINTON, Tenn — The Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue is holding their second annual live nativity scene Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The drive-through event will have dozens of volunteers from the Clinton community dressed as baby Jesus, Mary, Joseph, the Three Wise Men and the angels that guided them to the newborn king.

"A Live Nativity" also includes camels, donkeys, and other zoo animals.

The zoo has only done this event once before under the guidance and vision of James Cox, the founder of Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue.

Cox died in February of 2020 after a surgery, leaving the zoo behind to his sons, Cade and Corbin Cox.

Now co-directors of the non-profit zoo, the brothers hope to carry on their father's legacy and stay true to his motto "bigger and better."

"Dad started it last year and this is something he just really wanted to do and I thought at the time it was going to be so much work but after we did, it was pretty amazing to see the amount of people that showed up and enjoyed it," Cade Cox said, the eldest of the brothers. "I kind of saw what he saw and I want to make sure it goes on every year and make sure the community has something like this they can enjoy."

Cox thanks the dozens of volunteers and sponsors in Clinton and the surrounding area for helping bring the true meaning of Christmas to light.

"I'd just like to see everybody come out here, have a good time and just enjoy something we enjoy putting on," the co-director added. "I want to see smiling faces, everyone driving slow to see the real reason for the season."

"A Live Nativity" will start at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday before Christmas at 629 Granite Road in Clinton.