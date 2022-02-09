"He touched countless lives" | Little Ponderosa Zoo remembers founder, James Cox, a year after his death

"We long to see that smile and hear his laughter, to see that twinkle in his eye," officials with the zoo said on social media.

CLINTON, Tenn — Wednesday marked a somber day at Little Ponderosa Zoo. It has been a year since the zoo's founder, James Cox, passed away. The zoo and the community remembered him as a kind and caring man whose work with animals alike built a unique place where people could learn about the world and see beautiful creatures of all kinds.

Little Ponderosa started as a zoo and evolved into an exotic animal rescue serving people across the U.S. They house mammals, birds, reptiles and have also been licensed as a white-tail deer rehabilitation facility.

It was hard work caring for all kinds of animals, but Cox previously said he learned something from the creatures in the zoo.

"They know it's time for them to have their morning meal. In the evening, they're all waiting for their evening meal. They live in the moment. That's what we need to do, live in the moment," he said during a previous interview with WBIR.

The zoo is now run by his sons — Cade and Corbin. They previously said they intended to keep Little Ponderosa Zoo running in their father's honor. And since then, they hosted several different events and have cared for a variety of exotic animals at the zoo.

"Words cannot adequately convey how difficult moving forward without him here has been," officials with the zoo said on social media. "It’s in the sound of the golf cart driving up, or the creak of the rocking chair on the porch."

On social media, community members also shared their memories of James Cox. Many said he was a good person who loved the people around and the animals at Little Ponderosa.

"We long to see that smile and hear his laughter, to see that twinkle in his eye," the zoo said on social media. "He is missed by family, friends, work-family, zoo/rescue family, and zoo visitors. He had the special gift of making a lasting friendship with each and every person he met."