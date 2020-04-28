Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee works daily to pair hundreds of children with adult mentors. And there’s one specific program aimed toward law enforcement mentors.

The Bigs in Blue program, run by Big Brothers Big Sisters, is a nationwide program that works with law enforcement officers to match them up with children in schools.

Jon and Brian were paired through this program.

Jon knows how to take fun risks, like going for the bottom middle piece to start a game of Jenga.

“Are you gonna lose pulling the first one out?” Brian joked with his little brother before Jon gave a smirk, “Maybe.”

Ronnie Tallent, Jon’s grandfather, has seen the benefits of Big Brothers Big Sisters firsthand.

“It’s changed him,” said Tallent. “He’s getting a little more calmer, and he looks up to Brian. He told me he’s the chief of the sheriff’s department, and I thought, ‘wow, that’s good.’”

Chief Brian Bivens works for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and is part of the Bigs in Blue program. This program aids in the effort to help children trust law enforcement officers.

Family members of children paired with officers in the Bigs in Blue program say it’s working.

“It will help Jon a lot,” said Tallent. “I think it will help him to grow up to respect the police department, respect people, and I hope he respects us.”

Over a hundred children in East Tennessee are waiting to be matched with their big brother or big sister. If you want to make an impact on a child like Jon’s, please register with the Big Brothers Big Sisters program today.