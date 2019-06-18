KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Josy, 14, just finished eighth grade and when she thinks about high school the possibilities are endless.

"I'm looking forward to not just being surrounded by the same people and having other options like friend-wise and class-wise," she said.

Josy admits being a teenager is not easy.

"You go through a lot of changes physically and emotionally, and I feel like without somebody to talk to there's been a lot of issues. I feel like everybody needs at least one person to talk to," she said.

Josy is one of nearly 50 students on the waiting list for Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee's Mentor 2.0 program where 'bigs' and their 'littles' meet at school each week.

"I need somebody that will help with schooling and somebody who will support me through school," Josy said.

She already knows she wants to go into the medical field someday.

"I've kind of always liked to help people," she said. "I really enjoy things like nursing."

So, if you have a couple of hours to commit each week, maybe you and Josy can live a little.

"I'm excited to have a mentor," she said.

Click here to become a volunteer.

