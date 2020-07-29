Live A Little: Meet Lily

Nearly 100 children are currently on the waiting list for mentors with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.

Lily loves recess.

"I get to play dodge ball once in a while," she smiled.

She also loves Wednesday when she gets to see her big sister.

"Everyone knows," she said. "They say you are so lucky to have a mentor."

Lily and Marla were matched through Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee when Lily was in first grade.

"She's funny. She's nice. She doesn't get mad," Lily said. "Sometimes she brings me McDonald's."

They chat over meals.

"We usually talk about fun things," Lily said. "I never knew my name was really popular until she told me."

And they do simple things that matter most, like being together.

"Whenever there's a holiday she gives me a gift, and I never know what she's going to bring," Lily smiled.

But the upcoming fifth grader does know this. She wants to be a big sister herself someday.

"When I'm in college I'll still see little kids in the school, and I can meet new little kids," Lily said.

And she is ready to make an impact just like Marla.

"When you get older you can help kids," Lily smiled.

Nearly 100 children are currently on the waiting list for mentors with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.

The agency says more parents are trying to find extra support for their children during the pandemic, but they do not have enough volunteers.