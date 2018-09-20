Knoxville — Like many teenage boys, Wesley, 14, is into sports.

"Football and basketball, mainly," he said.

Wesley is looking for a big brother who shares his passion and maybe a competitor, too.

"Oh yeah, I can teach him," he laughed.

Wesley used to be a 'little' in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee program.

He knows just how important a mentor can be.

"It's a good opportunity for kids who don't have that many people in their life just adult-wise. I think it's good for that. Someone to look up to," said Wesley.

Teens in the program often have to wait much longer than younger children to get matched, but they all need support.

When asked what type of person he would like to be matched with, Wesley said, "Just laid back and funny at the same time."

So, if you like to hang out, love sports, and can commit a couple of hours two or three times a month, maybe you and Wesley can live a little.

Click here to become mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.

