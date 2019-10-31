KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The soggy forecast sure didn't stop the Live at Five at Four team from celebrating a great Halloween roadshow at Knoxville Fire Department's Fire Station No. 11 on Whittle Springs Road.

University of Tennessee coaches Jeremy Pruitt and Rick Barnes hosted the show. Well...Russell Biven and Beth Haynes dressed as Jeremy Pruitt and Rick Barnes hosted the show with Todd Howell, dressed as a referee, throwing a few flags on the script every now and then.

Heather Kyle-Harmon stopped by to share some last-minute spooky snack ideas like 'Mummy Dogs' and 'Dirty Q-Tips.'

Dr. Bob explains what you should do if a trick-or-treater comes to your front door carrying a teal pumpkin.

Emily Stroud trades the traditional trick-or-treating for an indoor option at Premier Athletics.

Of course, our favorite part of the Live at Five at Four Halloween Roadshow is getting to see all of the creative costumes. We met a Cereal Killer, Cruze Farm girls, a ceiling fan, and more.

Meanwhile, Emily Stroud meets a few aliens, a farmer, an astronaut and more at the Spooktacular event at Premier Athletics.

Knoxville Fire Department Captain DJ Corcoran shares some advice for saving safe while trick-or-treating.