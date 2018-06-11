KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WBIR) - Follow along for live updates on Tennessee's biggest races (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

4:20 p.m.

WBIR's Daniel Sechtin will lead our on-air social media coverage.

4 p.m.

10News crews are scattered across East Tennessee and in Nashville tracking all the major races including Tennessee Governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House District 2, Tennessee House District 13, and Tennessee House District 18.

3:45 p.m.

Power outages across Knox County caused multiple polling locations to lose power and use paper ballots Tuesday morning.

The affected locations included Shoreline Church, Sequoyah Hills School, Cedar Bluff Middle School, A.L. Lotts Elementary School, Bluegrass Elementary School, Mt. Harmony Baptist Life Center, South Knoxville Optimist Club, South Doyle High School and Pond Gap School.

All Knox County voting precincts had had their power restored as of 12 p.m. Tuesday, Administrator of Elections Cliff Rodgers said.

Everyone has been able to vote because the polling locations either have paper ballots or battery-operated voting machines that do not rely on power, Rodgers said.

▶ Read more: Voters at multiple Knox Co. polling locations used paper ballots due to power outages

