Live music! Moon Taxi to play World's Fair Park lawn in May

The group, which includes a Knoxville member, is set to play May 20 on the Performance Lawn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rock group Moon Taxi will play a live, outdoor show May 20 at World's Fair Park.

Born & Raised Productions of Knoxville is putting on the performance at the Park's Performance Lawn. It's one of the first big live shows since the virus outbreak brought a halt to in-person performances.

Attendees should anticipate conforming to safety restrictions, including having their temperatures checked, Tuesday's announcement states. They'll also have to answer a COVID-19 questionnaire before being allowed in.

Masks will be required.

People will be seated in pods, spaced apart to preserve social distancing and potential virus exposure. Food and drink can be ordered via the Noble app, and it will be brought to customers' pods.

According to Born & Raised, pods will be available in two-person, four-person and six-person sizes.

The show offers a chance for the city to show off the revamped lawn since renovations were put in place.

"More information on the COVID-19 guidelines will be available on each ticket as well as at bornandraisedknox.com/wfp," according to the announcement.

Tickets will be sold in two-person, four-person, and six-person pods. Six-person pods will be $60 per person. Four-person pods will be $70 per person. Two-person pods will be $80 per person.

There will also be premium pods available guaranteeing a spot in the first few rows.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public 10 a.m., Friday, March 19.

Nashville-based Moon Taxi has played Knoxville several times in the past, including in 2016 and 2017. One of its members, Wes Bailey, is from Knoxville.

Their performances have included an appearance at Bonnaroo and slots on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "Late Night with Seth Myers".

They're touring on their latest album, "Silver Dream".

Born & Raised said it would donate a portion of concert proceeds to local non-profit Keep Knoxville Beautiful.