Live music on Halloween: Check out the 'Monster Mash' at Baker Creek Bottoms

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Beautiful weather, live music, a special setting -- all on Halloween night.

Second Bell Festival's Monster Mash this Saturday has a lot to offer if you're looking for an escape from the pandemic on a favorite annual night.

Knoxville organizer Rusty Odom said it'll be Knoxville's first drive-in music festival since COVID-19 wrecked so many traditional performance plans this year.

Tickets are $100 per vehicle for general admission and $150 to park in the VIP section at the Baker Creek Bottoms parking lot in South Knoxville.

Odom said he can accommodate somewhere between 50 and 75 vehicles.

With each ticket you get two spots, one for the vehicle and one to spread out in a socially distanced way.

Food trucks serving barbecue and burgers will be on hand.

Odom said there'll also be a mobile drink service that'll deliver to your vehicle. All you have to do is put the cone that'll be provided on your vehicle and someone will come by and take your order.

Second Bell usually puts on an August music festival at Suttree Landing in South Knoxville. That had to be canceled because of the virus.

If you buy a VIP ticket, you get closer to the stage and access to a private bathroom, complete with a sink, Odom said. The ticket purchaser also gets a festival hoodie.

VIP vehicles get access to the grounds at 4 p.m. Saturday. Everyone else is welcome starting at 6 p.m.

There are some rules, including a ban on bringing your own alcohol, and no weapons are allowed.

Music includes a performance by local favorite Cruz Contreras. Afterward there'll be a silent disco.

"It's going to be a beautiful Halloween under a full blue moon," he said.