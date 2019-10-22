When it comes to playing board games 8-year-old Nate is pretty competitive.

And the third-grader loves to play games outside whenever he gets the chance.

"Tag and Hide N' Go Seek," he smiled.

Nate comes from a big family and works hard to teach his younger siblings to be kind, but he is looking for a big brother, someone he can learn from and look up to.

"Some are nice and they play with you. That's why God gave you a big brother and big sister," Nate said.

Nate is one of more than 100 children on the waiting list for mentors with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.

He said he could use some help with homework and math.

And he already knows he wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

"They protect other people," he said.

So if you like to play board games, you're up for a challenge and you have a few hours to commit a couple of times a month, maybe you and Nate can live a little.

Click here to become a volunteer.