LMU president to retire at the end of 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lincoln Memorial University President Clayton Hess will retire at the end of the year, the school announced last Thursday.

Senior Executive Vice President Jason McConnell will serve as interim president beginning on Jan. 1, 2024.

Hess has worked at LMU since 1981 when he began a 42-year career shortly after he graduated. He's served in various roles throughout his tenure.

Prior to his presidency, Hess served as LMU’s provost from 2015 to 2017 and the vice president for academic affairs from 2010-2015.