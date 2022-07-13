LMU pool, only one in Harrogate, reopens after being closed for renovations

The renovations included a new heater and officials said they planned to install a new liner.

HARROGATE, Tenn. — In April, Harrogate's only public pool closed for renovations. But on Wednesday, it reopened just in time for families to enjoy summer fun.

Lincoln Memorial University announced the reopening with a celebration that included popular classes, open swim times and refreshments. Visitors could swim and buy memberships if they planned to return throughout the summer.

“LMU Student Services and Aquatics offices are excited to reopen the doors of our pool to the community,” said Blaze Bowers, LMU's new assistant vice president for academic and student support services. “In line with LMU’s core mission, the pool offers an opportunity for connection, recreation and engagement with our friends and partners in the area.”

The renovations included a new heater and according to a release, the university is planning a new liner too.

A full schedule of classes and lap swim times is available online. Classes include ones focused on helping with arthritis and a "Splashtastic" class. A daily pass to swim at the pool is $5 and an individual membership good through Dec. 31 costs $80.

In fall 2022, swimming lessons will also be available at the LMU pool.