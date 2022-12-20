Student at L&N STEM Academy dies after crash over the weekend

According to a release from the school, the student, Conor Dolin, passed away over the weekend in a crash.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The principal of the L&N STEM Academy in downtown Knoxville sent a release to families of students who attend the school on Tuesday, saying a student passed away over the weekend due to a car crash.

The principal, Jimm Allen, said Conor Dolin passed away in an "automobile accident." He also said that his family will have a receiving of friends on Friday, Dec. 23 from 2 p.m. through 4 p.m. at Rose Mortuary Broadway. There will also be a service at 4 p.m. according to the release.

According to his obituary, Dolin was 15 years old and passed away on Sunday. It said he loved spending time with his dog, taking her to a dog park. It also said he loved boxing, describing it as his passion.

"This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students," he said in the release. "We are very saddened by this loss and will make every effort to help your child through this difficult time."

The links included one directing families to Grief Speaks, where parents could find tips to help children cope with a sudden loss. Those tips include making sure to announce the truth of what happened, giving them space to speak and ask questions, and emphasizing parents should listen to what they have to say.