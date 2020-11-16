Loaded gun seized from passenger's carry-on luggage at McGhee Tyson Airport

Screeners found the gun in the passenger's luggage about 6:30 a.m., according to TSA's Mark Howell. It was a Springfield .40-caliber handgun with a loaded magazine.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Transportation Security Administration personnel seized a loaded pistol Monday from a passenger's carry-on bag at McGhee Tyson Airport.

It's the sixth weapons seizure this year at the Knoxville airport. In all of 2019, pre-COVID-19, there were 26 firearms seized there, according to TSA.

Police took the bag and escorted the passenger away.

Firearms are not allowed in carry-on bags.

You can put one in checked baggage if you alert the airline, it's in a proper carrying case and it's unloaded, according to TSA.

"Even with much lower than normal passenger numbers, we continue to find firearms at a very high rate at security checkpoints,” said Steve Wood, TSA federal security director for Tennessee, in a statement.