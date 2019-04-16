GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Residents and employees of Sevier, Cocke, Jefferson, Knox and Blount Counties are invited to visit Anakeesta for just $5 from April 29 to May 5.

A portion of the proceeds from this week-long local appreciation days will be donated to the Friends of the Smokies.

“We are proud to support our Great Smoky Mountains National Park by supporting Friends of the Smokies,” said Bob Bentz, Managing Partner. “So much of what our guests enjoy about Anakeesta is related to the national park; you really won’t find a more beautiful place to sit, relax and take in the panoramic views.”

The $5 admission to Anakeesta provides all day access to the park and includes a scenic Chondola ride to Anakeesta Mountain, the Treehouse Village Play Area, Memorial Forest Walk, Vista Garden Walk, 16-bridge Tree Canopy Walk and access to quaint retail shops and several dining options offering burgers, Southern BBQ, entrée salads and of course, ice cream.

Views of the national park can be seen throughout Anakeesta, from Cliff Top Grill & Bar, to the Vista Garden Walk as well as the new Overlook beer garden where local craft brews are served, and live bands perform.

The Dueling Zipline Adventure is $29.99 for adults with senior and child pricing available and the Rail Runner Mountain Coaster is $12.99. Please visit www.anakeesta.com for all zipline and coaster requirements.

Each person in the party must live or work in Sevier, Cocke, Jefferson, Knox or Blount County. Eligible guests must present photo ID with address or current paycheck stub with ID.