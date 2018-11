Local barbers honored veterans by giving them free haircuts for Veterans Day.

One of them was Frank's Barbershop, who has been doing this for the past nine years.

The shop gets so booked up that it offers coupons for veterans to get a free haircut another time.

The owner, Frank Gambuzza, says it is a small price to pay in return for their service.

He also says he probably saw more than 200 people today, and more than 400 people got coupons to come another day.

