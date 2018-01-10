North Knoxville — For one German brewery in town, Oktoberfest would not be complete without wieners.

The Inaugural Running of the Wieners was held today at Schulz Brau Brewing Company today, Sept. 30 in North Knoxville to kick off its Oktoberfest celebration.

Seven categories of Dachshunds ranging from the "Baby Brats" to the "Flying Footlongs" and the "Senior Sausages", raced for the finish line to see who would be the reigning wiener racer.

"All Germans like a good Brat," said Shane McMahan, director of sales and marketing.

According to McMahan, the Schulz brothers, the owners of the brewery, wanted to add something different to the celebration this year.

"There are tons of Dachshund owners around so it just made perfect sense for this event," McMahan said.

But the German-owned brewery will stick with some traditional festivities as well.

"[We just want to] bring people in, have a good time, let the dogs have fun, let them be the highlight of the day. I think people really enjoy watching them run down the hill," McMahan said.

They said the races were so successful that they will bring the second annual race to Knoxville next year.

Oktoberfest will run until October 7.

The brewery is also giving away two tickets to the 2019 Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany. You can find more information on their website https://schulzbraubrewing.com

