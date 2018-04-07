A recent cave scare in Thailand has prompted the Knox County Rescue Squad to warn people not to go in caves if you aren't prepared.

The volunteer state has more caves than any other state in the country. 20 percent of the known caves in the U.S. are in Tennessee.

"The caves can be a great place to be but you need to be trained properly and you need to have the right gear," Lieutenant Mark Walker with the Knoxville Rescue Squad said.

When you aren't prepared or educated on how quickly your surroundings can change underground that memorable experience can take a turn for the worst.

A group of children in Thailand are dealing with this now. They are trapped in a cave with no way out because of rising water.

"In Knox County we had that same situation happen a few years ago where an unprepared family walked into a cave and we were worried we would have a similar kind of event. Fortunately the rain stopped," Walker said.

Walker is a Lieutenant for the Knoxville Rescue Squad's Cave and Vertical team.

The team specializes in getting people out of unfamiliar situations and back to safety.

Walker said if you plan on going underground, don't go alone and tell someone.

"There's two things that are really important. The first thing is to always tell someone where you are going to be," he said.

Walker said the more details, the better. Tell someone when you're leaving, exactly where you're going and when you'll be back.

"Be prepared for the worst case scenario. When you plan for the worst, you are prepared for the worst and hopefully that won't happen," he said.

If you are going into a cave, the U.S. Forest Service suggests wearing layers of clothing, a hardhat, having three light sources, one of which should be on your head so your hands are free. Also, bring food, water and a first aid kit.

If you do want to get down into a cave and explore the unknown, there are several groups you can join that way you have the right skill set before you get underground and you can enjoy the cave safely.

