KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Local church leaders gathered in West Knoxville on Sunday, March 3 to celebrate the first African-American episcopal priest Absalom Jones.

The event was held at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan on Cedar Bluff Road.

The leaders celebrated the work that Jones did in the 19th century.

Reverend Phoebe Roaf says many people are still fighting for inclusion in the church.

"There are still people who are still not included in their church community," Roaf said.

Reverend Roaf was the first African-American to be elected as a bishop in Tennessee.