Local companies to donate, help replace stolen ballpark wiring

The Knox County Commission is expected to formally accept the proposal later this month. The total donation is roughly $28,750.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two local companies will donate and help replace and repair almost $30,000 worth of theft and vandalism reported at Gibbs Ruritan Park in December 2020.

The companies set to help are Progression Electric and Irby Electric.

In December 2020, Knox County Parks and Recreation crews discovered that thieves stripped the wiring from the ball fields at Gibbs and East Knox parks.