KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jacob Tobias said he can still remember what it felt like to get on his bike and go on an adventure.

"Ahhh, it was so much fun," he said. "I was able to go miles and miles."

Tobias now works at River Sports Outfitters and 20 years later biking is still a big part of his life, but that freedom doesn't come without responsibility.

Tobias said if you're going to ride a bike this summer or any time of year you need to have a helmet.

"It is the most important piece of safety equipment you can have," he said.

In a recent University of Michigan poll , researchers found 1 in 5 kids don't strap on helps before riding, and in 2015 more than 400,000 kids went to the emergency room with injuries.

Tobias said to prevent this, there are a few things you need to know.

"The most important part of this helmet is this system on the inside," he said.

First things first -- it needs to fit, so make sure you adjust it on the inside or in the back.

"Twist the little dial until the straps going around my head is nice and tight," he said. "The inner cradle is going to hold on to your head and prevent that crash from ripping the helmet off of your head."

After your helmet is secure, he said you can check it by measuring with your hands.

"You want two fingers between the brow and your eyebrows right there," he said.

"Then of course you'll need to strap it," he said. "Take the straps and secure them for an added little bit of safety."

While it sounds simple Tobias said doing these few things can make a big difference.

"It should take a lot of force to knock that helmet around," he said.

So if you plan on exploring East Tennessee on your bike this summer, make sure you don't hit the road without a helmet -- because experts and the numbers show the fun isn't worth the risk.

"I mean that freedom to just go out and explore is just absolutely fantastic," he said.