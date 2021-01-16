The Girl Scouts are pushing online sales this year. The cookies can then be handed out through contactless methods.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — All it took was a video on Facebook for second grade Girl Scout Kadence Heykoop to sell more boxes of cookies in one week than she did all of last year. She's sold 725 boxes of cookies so far, mostly online.

"I'm getting friends of friends contacting saying can I buy cookies from her?" says Natasha Heykoop, Kadence's mom. "So we've been selling a lot of cookies that way. I would say it's the COVID way of going door to door."

The rules for selling Girl Scout cookies are a bit different this year thanks to the pandemic. Long gone are the cookie booths you'd see outside if grocery stores.

"We would normally just go to family members and then friends and then, like, people at church," says Kadence.

Instead, the Girl Scouts are pushing online sales this year. The cookies can then be handed out through contactless methods like drive-thru pick ups or dropped off at your doorstep.

Kadence has a goal of selling 2,000 cookies this year. If you'd like to purchase some from her, click here.

