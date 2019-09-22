OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Saturday was International Day of Peace, and The Oak Ridge Environmental Peace Alliance celebrated at Union Avenue Books by attempting to fold one thousand origami cranes.

The Japanese crane is a symbol of peace, and legend has it that if you make a wish and fold one thousand paper cranes, your wish will be granted.

Folding the cranes allows people to reflect on the meaning of International Day of Peace.

"Well, it's just a day where hopefully people around the world focus on the fact that in a world where we have a lot of difficulties, a lot of strife, a lot of wars, that there is a deep and abiding longing for peace among the people of the world," said Oak Ridge Peace Alliance Coordinator Ralph Hutchison.

The group has been folding the cranes for four years now and have come very close to making their goal.