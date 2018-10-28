As the period for early voting comes to an end, a local organization, OneKnoxLegacy decided to carry out one final push to get people to the polls.

"Often times folks don't have access to the polls because they don't have access to rides," co-founder Calvin Skinner said.

This is something his organization and other community partners say they want to fix.

On Saturday, Oct. 27, the group picked voters up from Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy and took them to Love Kitchen, one of 10 early voting locations in Knox County.

Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy, local churches and a few other partners helped make the "Voting Caravan" event possible.

Skinner said this is the kind of work he's been dedicated to for a long time.

"Two things my parents have taught me one thing is to stay engaged with the issues and to make sure to stand in the gap for the community," Skinner said.

After encouraging hundreds of people to cast their votes for the upcoming election, Skinner hopes the message is something people will take with them for generations to come.

"Through the vote, everybody has the power to have their say in what goes on in this community, in this city, what goes on in this nation," Skinner said.

The early voting period ends on Nov. 1 and election day is Nov. 6. You can find more information on where you can go to cast your vote here.

