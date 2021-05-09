Local Jeep group pays tribute to Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss

CORRYTON, Tenn. — A memorial ride for Ryan Knauss and the 13 service members who died in Kabul during the evacuation took place earlier today thanks to a local Jeep group and other members of the community.
The memorial ride was hosted by Wheelin' 4 Warriors, a Facebook group of Jeep enthusiasts who use their hobby as a platform to honor military service members.
Ryan Knauss Memorial Ride
The memorial ride began at the Kroger near Emory Road and ended at Gibbs High school, where Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss graduated from.
According to one admin of the group, over 300 vehicles joined in the motorcade with over 500 people attending the event.