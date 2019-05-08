This week nearly 30 school districts in the area get back at it.

All the kids out there know this. You've got to feel your best when you hit the hallways.

No better way to do that than with a fresh hair cut.

Sunday at the Ashley Nicole Dream Playground Dorcel Cunningham and others gave out free haircuts, styles and school supplies.

"This is us! Right here, family overall car club, we love doing things like that, we do things like this all year long. I believe a haircut does change a lot about your vibes in terms of you feeling good about yourself, your self-esteem," Cunningham said.