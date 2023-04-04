Local Knoxville group hosts free prom closet on Saturday

"Two Queens Closet" returns this weekend for the third year, giving girls free access to prom dresses.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For a third year, "Two Queens Closet" will return, providing young girls with free prom dresses just in time for prom season.

The event will be held at the Emerald Youth Foundation in Lonsdale on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Organizers said dresses will come in a variety of sizes from 0-24 and are all donated from the community. Other accessories such as shoes and jewelry will be available for free as well.

The organizer, Taylor Kirk, is also an educator and said the idea for the closet came to her after one of her students told her she didn't have a dress for prom.

Kirk says she aims to be the teacher in a students life that empowers them to be themselves and feel confident while doing it.

"I think every girl deserves a chance to feel beautiful, whether it's in a formal dress or their choice of clothing," Kirk said. "I know how vital it is and remember how monumental it is as a young lady... growing up, graduation is the closure of your high school career, everybody deserves their chance."

The "Two Queens Closet" has given out more than 300 prom dresses in previous years, and is looking to add to the number.