Knoxville — East Tennessee may not exactly be known for its level of luxury (i.e. Scruffy City), but it does have quite a lot of luxurious local spots to enjoy. So we took a look inside some of the fanciest destinations around East Tennessee.

But for our first adventure, we traveled a little outside of East Tennessee to check out a super chic inn on the North Carolina side of the Smokies that's now owned by a local family.

So to set the scene, imagine you're sitting back in an Adirondack, sipping a cup of coffee, all cozied up in a blanket and gazing at the mountains.

That's life at The Swag, nestled in the Smoky Mountains in Waynesville, North Carolina.

“It's a dream come true to be part of this special place and to preserve it,” Annie Colquitt, one of the owners, said.

Colquitt and her husband David, two Knoxville residents, bought the inn this year, but it's already been a part of their family for a long time.

Annie and David honeymooned at The Swag years ago and they didn't just fall in love with each other.

“We had an amazing trip!" Annie said. "We just loved the place. It's so gorgeous!"

It was their first trip to the inn, but Annie's family had been going to The Swag for decades. They were good friends with Dan and Deener Matthews, the original owners.

“My family has known Dan and Deener since the 70s when Dan came to be the rector at St. John's downtown where my grandparents were and where my dad grew up going to church,” Annie explained.

Annie's family members include her grandfather, Jim Haslam and her dad, Governor Bill Haslam.

Now Annie and David are working to carry out the rich tradition of The Swag.

“You don't go to The Swag to escape and not be seen by anyone," she explained. "You go to cocktail hour, you meet the guests, you interact with the staff."

Plus, you can eat really good food, drink really good wine and escape from it all, with no TVs in sight.

“It's a romantic place," David said. "There aren't TVs in the room. You go and you truly feel like your escaping the day-to-day, and that's rare."

And you really experience the nature of the Smokies too--the property actually borders the national park.

“Thirty feet out the dining room door, you can hike all the way to Knoxville if you want," David said. "It's pretty neat!”

You might even get to visit with Annie and David, and their kids, who are there quite often.

“I'm so excited for our children to be a part of The Swag," Annie said. "Both for the natural beauty and for our kids to grow up running through the woods and exploring out in nature.”

Want to explore those woods and experience that mountain majesty for yourself? Check out The Swag's website, www.theswag.com.

