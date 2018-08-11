Knoxville — Ranked as one of the top travel destinations in the South in countless publications year after year, Blackberry Farm gets high praise from guests and writers alike, and for good reason.

Blackberry Farm is on a beautiful piece of property in Walland, Tennessee, and the views, the food and the working farm feel all contribute to its renowned experience.

“This started as a family home," Brian Lee, the general manager of Blackberry Farm, said. "The Beall family bought Blackberry in 1976, and we still entertain guests the way they want to entertain.”

The rooms on the property are impeccably decorated-- there's not not a detail out of place. From the sheets to the wood-burning fireplace to the snack bar to the walk-in closet and soaking tub, it feels like a true escape. And that's what the staff at Blackberry Farm wants.

“We believe it's offering gracious service," Lee said. "We want to create memorable experiences, and we want our guests to feel this sense of pampering, that they've escaped the world.”

The Experiences

Blackberry Farm is more than just gorgeous guest rooms-- it's full of experiences you can try when you're on the farm.

You can stomp around in the garden and learn about the different foods grown on the property, or go on an adventure, trying something new like fly fishing with an expert fly fisherman, fox hunting, or visiting the truffle dogs-- the list goes on. For a full list of activities at Blackberry Farm, click here.

The Spa

Once you've finished tromping around for the day, sit back and enjoy a sense of peace and calm one can easily find at the spa.

As steam comes off the heated pool, you can swim, get a pedicure or massage or lounge while listening to soothing sounds.

“Hospitality is at the basis of everything we do at Blackberry Farm,” Lee explained.

The Food

This inn isn’t just incredible because of the beautiful guest rooms and activities, though. It's also all about the food when you're on the farm.

And that food is pure warmth and comfort. It’s grown on-site on four acres of heirloom gardens. Guests get to walk the gardens and ask questions, gaining master gardener knowledge, before

“As soon as we're done here, I'll probably hop in a golf cart and go forage some bolts of some sort, either from the garden or from the woods,” Mike Washburn, the garden manager, said during a tour of the gardens.

Bolts were on the menu that night along with some other incredible dishes.

“I would definitely get the shrimp salad, the Springer Mountain Chicken with the rice grits and the chicken confit and mushrooms. It's kind of like a big hug in a bowl,” Cassidee Dabney, the executive chef at Blackberry Farm's restaurant The Barn, said.

And to go with that hug? Some fine wine.

One of the coolest spots at Blackberry Farm has to be The Cellar. It's temperature- controlled and it contains more than 160,000 bottles of wine. It's the second largest collection in the U.S.

It's a place filled with beauty, adventure and a sense of the land. Want to book a trip? Head to their website, blackberryfarm.com.

Or maybe you just want to keep imagining you're there. Check out this video of the property's scenery below.

