We all want a little taste of luxury in our lives right? But the price tag that comes with purchasing some of life's luxuries can prevent a lot of people from experiencing them. Lucky for us in East Tennessee, we've got a wide variety of places to stay that will give you a big ticket feel for a small ticket price.

Here's a few unique locations that you can stay at for under $150 a night.

This resort is right next to the Smoky Mountains, and has a golf course and water park to boot. It's sure to be a family favorite!

"You want to check their websites because they have specials all of the time. It's really a great value though to stay there, because with the price of the ticket you get access to the indoor water park where its 80 degrees year round with water activities and they are taking the outdoor park and making it into a winter land," Dave Jones, the Tennessee Department of Tourism, said.

Located in historic downtown Greenville, the General Morgan Inn has a rich history, The inn was originally constructed in 1884, but it's still close to many modern accommodations. It's the perfect getaway spot for a romantic weekend or family adventure.

"Built originally in the 1880s, it's been restored and you've got those big tall high ceilings, get the room where you can look outside and see downtown," Jones said. "The architecture is fabulous and they've got a great restaurant and lounge called Brumleys, so you can enjoy everything and not even leave there."

With only ten bedrooms, this location is a homey and intimate setting. Each room is decorated with Victorian and country antiques. It's like a step back in time with that "home away from home" feeling. But if you step outside, you'll find horseback riding, hiking, golfing, and white water rafting located nearby.

"They not only serve breakfast like most B and B's, but they also serve a four-course dinner," Jones said.

East Tennessee is full of many wonderful locations, but these are a few spots you can escape to if you're looking for yummy food, fun, and (most important) staying on a budget.

