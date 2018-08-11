East Tennessee has a wide variety of place to stay that will give you a big ticket feel for a small ticket price.

Here's a few unique locations that you can stay at for under $150 a night.

Wilderness at the Smokies – Stone Hill Lodge Resort

-The resort is right next to the Smoky Mountains, a golf course, and water park. This place is sure to be a family favorite!

"You want to check their websites because they have specials all of the time. It's really a great value though to stay there, because with the price of the ticket you get access to the indoor water park where its 80 degrees year round with water activities and they are taking the outdoor park and making it into a winter land," said Dave Jones, with the Tennessee Department of Tourism.

General Morgan Inn (Greenville, TN)

-Speaking of winter land, it would be gorgeous to visit the General Morgan Inn in Greeneville, TN during the winter.

Jones said "Built originally in the 1880s, it's been restored and you've got those big tall high ceilings, get the room where you can look outside and see downtown. The architecture is fabulous and they've got a great restaurant and lounge called Brumleys, so you can enjoy everything and not even leave there."

Gray Gables Inn Bed and Breakfast Inn (Rugby, TN)

Jones said,"They not only serve breakfast like most B and B's, but they also serve a 4 course dinner."

East Tennessee is full of many wonderful locations but here's a few places to escape if you're looking for yummy food, fun, and most important a vacation that's on budget.

