When you're sick, the last thing you want to do is leave your home.

A local nurse team offers a service so you may not have to.

Joseph and Tammy Freeman run ReVIveMe Knoxville, a mobile IV service they say can help you get re-hydrate -- whether that's for illness, athletic events or hangovers.

"We're basically trying to save them a trip to an urgent care facility or to the ER," Joseph Freeman said.

They say they're the first mobile IV group in the area, and they believe they've seen more than 100 clients since they began their side hustle last fall.

Here's how it works: you call, and if you pass their health screening, you can set up an appointment for them to administer an IV in your home. They say the IV process takes about 45 minutes and according to their website, prices start at $100. They do not take insurance.

Similar businesses exist in other cities, such as New York, Las Vegas and Nashville.

"In the bigger cities most of the companies like this are geared towards hangovers," Joseph Freeman said.

In fact, the Freemans say the majority of their home visits do not service hangovers. They say they service mostly people with stomach-related illnesses.

"I feel more like myself, I have more energy, I have less brain fog," client Leslie Tummel said. "I just feel better."

The Freemans tailor the IVs to the client's needs, often using a combination of vitamins and drugs to ease nausea and headaches.

"We had a busy cold and flu season, people just wanted hydration, and with people being sick to their stomachs, they wanted Zofran," Joseph Freeman said.

They have a doctor as their medical director, and as advanced nurse practitioners, they are regulated by the Tennessee Board of Nursing. They say they work with clients' physicians on referral.

Like any medical procedure, the Freemans say there are some risks.

They say they only service healthy people. They won't service anyone with serious health problems.

"We're able to watch out for, watch out for our patients and keep them safe," Joseph Freeman said.

Medical professionals say you should contact your doctor before you seek treatment.

