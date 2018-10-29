This October Special Spaces realized it had renovated 1,000 bedrooms across the nation. Special Spaces is a non-profit organization that brings to life dream bedrooms for children with life-threatening illnesses.

Tennessee Director Maggie Sewell said her mom created the organization back in 2004 and since then she's been there every step of the way.

"The idea is to create a place when they come home that's comfortable, that's clean, that's safe," Sewell said.

The organization has 20 chapters nationwide and each one used a different project to celebrate the 1,000th mark. Sewell said she believes that with each moment she continues to realizes how much the experience affects people.

"One of the last rooms I did, the mom emailed me and said I didn't know people who don't even know me could care about my family so much," she said.

While each step of the process is important, most organizers say watching children react to the finish project is the bes experience of them all.

"I mean it's so exciting, it's the favorite part of the whole thing," she said.

But the work doesn't end with volunteers. The group relies on community support in each city to make each surprise possible.

Luke Romans is one sponsor that has helped organizers make dreams possible.

He said the work Special Spaces does goes beyond the child themselves.

"The work they do changes the life of that kid and that family," Romans said.

While volunteers find the new milestone exciting, they said they are already hard at work on their next project.

