The Ambulance Strike Team made it's way back to East Tennessee Tuesday night after spending a week off of the coast of Florida.

The team is made up of a group of American Medical Response paramedics from five different Tennessee counties.

David Blanton is a paramedic and a strike team leader. He said the group hit the ground running as soon as they realized they were needed.

"We got an update that they needed us right away in Marianna, Florida to evacuate a hospital," Blanton said. "Talking to those patients and their families, there's just no explanation as to describe what they're going through."

Last week, Hurricane Michael devastated Florida's Panhandle, leaving over a million without power and many businesses and families left to pick up the pieces.

To help with some of that need, the paramedic team also evacuated a nursing home and handed out food and water to hundreds of residents without basic necessities like power ir running water. Blanton said from the looks of the damage, it will take a good amount of time for some people to get back on their feet.

"It was total devastation, a lot of homes were damaged to simple trees falling on a house, to total devastation," Blanton said.

The group says actually setting eyes on the damage was an unspeakable experience and something they will never forget.

"There's no words that describe it, that those families down in Florida are going to be devastated for months, maybe even for years trying to get their lives straightened back together," Blanton said.

